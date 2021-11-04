IEC inches closer to the finish line

Tshwane – The Electoral Commission looked set to finalising its results by mid-afternoon on Thursday after announcing that its total tally of results stood at 98.5%. In a statement, the IEC indicated that 99.9% of results were already captured in the system and were waiting to be scanned and audited.

"This means of the 64 502 results expected, 64 467 have been captured into the results system," the statement read. It further highlighted that of the 64 467 results captured, 64 402 had been audited and 63 624 scanned into an image. It gave the following breakdown of the status of results in provinces:

· Free State 100% · Northern Cape 99.9% · Eastern Cape 98.2%

· North-West 99.9% · Western Cape 93.3% · Mpumalanga 99.8%

· Gauteng 99.1% · Limpopo 98.4% · KwaZulu-Natal 99.5%

The Commission highlighted that the latest figures showed the result collation process was almost complete. "The next step in the electoral process is for the Commission to formally declare the results and publish the names of the elected councillors. The publication of the names of councillors-designate will facilitate the convening of inaugural meetings of the re-constituted councils," it said. The number of completed municipalities now stands at 230 from a total of 257.