As political parties raise the political heat for the heart and soul of voters in KwaZulu- Natal, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is confident that the electoral body is ready for all eventualities on election day. The IEC’s KZN provincial spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said that the electoral body is working hard to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

According to Ngwira, all the necessary preparations have been made to ensure that every logistical, administrative, and technical detail is covered ahead of the elections. “The commission is dedicated to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. The Commission has partnered with local and district municipalities, government departments, faith-based and civil society organisations to provide a platform for Municipal Outreach Coordinators (MOC) and Democracy Education Facilitators (DEF) to conduct voter registration and voter education.’’ Regarding potential disruptions in the build-up to the elections and on election day, Ngwira said that the IEC is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other members of the security cluster to ensure the safety of the public.

“The duty to secure the elections lies with the SAPS and the commission is in constant liaison with the SAPS and other stakeholders within the security cluster through established structures that constantly monitor the environment and intervenes as necessary,’’ said Ngwira. Ngwira also said that the IEC will co-chair the Multi Political Party Intervention Committee (MPPIC) with the Department of Community Safety and Liaison to further enhance its interventions. Regarding the timely printing and distribution of ballot papers, Ngwira said the IEC has secured the services of local printers with the necessary capacity to ensure that ballot papers are developed, printed according to specification.