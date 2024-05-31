IEC reminds interested parties of appeals and objections deadline

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has reminded interested parties of the deadline for appeals and objections, as voter counting continues across the country. In a tweet on X, the IEC said: “Any interested party, including members of the public, independent candidates, and political parties, may lodge an objection that is material to the result of an election, with the Commission. A section 55 objection for the 2024 elections must be lodged by 9pm, May 31.”

According to the IEC, any appeals and objections can be submitted through email or hand delivered to Legal Services at the National Results Operation Centre as well as at the Commission's Head Office. 🚨 Reminder: Objections and Appeals



A section 55 objection for the 2024 elections… pic.twitter.com/nuNPyHrDKf — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 31, 2024 With 66.86% of the voted completed, according to the IEC results dashboard, the seventh national elections is turning out to be one of most contested election races that South Africa has ever seen, as support for the uMkonto weSizwe (MK) Party continues to be shown in the voting results.

The relatively new MK Party which is led by former president Jacob Zuma has been in the third spot on the national vote, with 12.16% of the vote. However, the African National Congress (ANC) is still going strong with the most amount of votes in the country, 41.78% of the vote. The Democratic Alliance (DA) is holding onto their lead with 22.57% of the vote. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) round up the top five leading political parties, with 9.5% and 3.09% of the vote, respectively.