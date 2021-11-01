IEC responds to reports of registered voters who don’t appear on voter’s roll

Pretoria – A handful of potential voters were unable to find their names on the voter's roll despite being registered. On Monday evening, IEC Commissioner Nomsa Masuku indicated that the Commission had received reports from its call centre indicating that these voters couldn't find their names on the voter's roll of the MEC 7 list.

"The Commission is attending and responding to complaints as they are raised. The MEC7 list has been updated and we continue to communicate with affected voters," Masuku said. According to IEC National General Manager Operations Granville Abrahams, the Commission has since ensured that the cohort of voters were eligible and ensured they are franchised within a legislated framework stating that messages were sent to the voters in question to return to their respective voting station and cast their ballots. It is yet unclear if all the voters returned.

Meanwhile, the Commission remained tight-lipped on the low voter turnout. Out of the 26.2 million voters registered for this year's municipal polls, only 8 million people had cast their votes by 5pm at all the 23 148 voting stations, according to Masuku. Masuku was speaking an hour before voting stations were expected to close their doors.

Earlier in the day, figures released by the IEC at 1pm indicated that Limpopo had a slightly bigger voter turnout with 15 percent of people coming out to vote followed by the Free State at 14 percent. At the time, Gauteng stood at 14.3 percent while the Northern Cape, North West, Western Cape and KZN saw roughly 13 percent of voters at the voting stations. Asked if this was the lowest voter turn out, IEC Commissioner Mosotho Moepya said: "We have indicated earlier that we are measuring voter turn out as we go on this occasion. We are not able to give comparative figures. We will tell whether we have done well or haven't."

He also could not give give a comparative analysis of the figures compared to the previous elections in 2016. Results are in the meantime expected to start trickling at midnight and are expected to gain momentum throughout Tuesday. South Africans are expected to get a clear picture of which political parties have made major inroads in this year's elections as parties fight for the heart and soul of all major metros.