Rustenburg - Ten municipal by-elections will take place in five provinces on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission of SA said on Tuesday. Forty candidates from 12 political parties and three independent candidates will contest the by-elections in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, North West, Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

Four candidates, Rodwell Cecil Fredericks from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Cedric Brian Pringle from the ANC, Johannes Dick Green from the DA and Buntu Stevens Sityo from the EFF will contest the by-election in the Eastern Cape ward 19 in Buffalo City municipality.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor.

Ward 15 in Encgobo municipality will be contested by Solethu Mtsali an independent candidate, Thembinkosi Ngxangani from the ANC, Nonceba Xhinti from the EFF, and Nandipha Rashula from the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.

Ward 29 in King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality will be contested by Mlawuli Marasha from the ANC, Nonceba Ngeni from the EFF, and James Dlamini from the UDM.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councilor being sentenced to prison.

Ward 20 in Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will be contested by Herald Mfundo Ngcelwane an independent candidate, McClaren Mandilake Njamela from the ACDP, Mzimkulu Morris Ngabase from the ANC, Nandipa Qongqo from the DA, Akhona Yaze from the EFF, Sandile Patrick Kayana from the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party (SRWP), and Vukile Dlakavu from the UDM.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the termination of the councillor’s membership from the party.

In KwaZulu-Natal, ward 18 in Msunduzi municipality will be contested by Mabhungu Moses Mkhize from the ANC and Alex Zandiswa Mabaso from the EFF.

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor.

Ward 10 in uBuhlebezwe municipality would be contested by Nkosinathi Conrad Ngcongo from the ANC, Nobuhle Mzizi from the EFF and Ayanda Abednigo Miya from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

In the North West former DA provincial leader Christian Hattingh is amongst the four candidates contesting ward 2 in JB Marks municiplaity, the other candidates are Mollelwa Elizabeth Radebe from the ANC, James Khumalo Phawe from the EFF, and Everhardus Johannes Jacobus Laing from the Vryheidsfront Plus (FF+).

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

There would be one by-election in the Northern Cape, ward 1 in Ga-Segonyana municipality would be contested by Maria Elizabeth Kotze an independent candidate, Esmeralda Deelman from the ANC, Abraham Willem Petrus van der Westhuizen from the DA, Magapanyane Andrew Segano from the EFF, and William James Markram of the FF+.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s resignation.

Shaun Conradie of the ACDP, Maxwell Heins from the ANC, Katrina Magdalena White from the Alliance of Democratic Congress, George David Amon from the DA, and David Swart from the EFF will contest the by-election in the Western Cape ward 3 in Cederberg municipality.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the resignation of the councillor.

Ward 14 in Saldanha Bay municipality would be contested by Stefanus Timotheus Vries from the ANC, Jacobus Andries Coetzee from the Cape Party, Wilhem Joriaas America from the DA, Mzwamadoda Lennox Bixa from the EFF, Marthinus Petrus Bester from the Konserwatiewe Party, and Jacobus Albertus Jesse Kotze from the Saldanha Bay Residents Alliance.

The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor.

African News Agency (ANA)