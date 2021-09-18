IEC says 488 000 people registered on first day

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) almost hit a half-million mark on the first day of voter registration with 488 670 people registering in the thousands of voting stations across the country. Despite some of the glitches experienced earlier in the day, the IEC managed to get 99% of the station opened to register people.

The commission said on Saturday it was looking forward to more people registering on Sunday. Parties were also out in full force to encourage their members to register ahead of the polls in November 1. “The Electoral Commission is pleased to report that day one of the registration weekend has gone well, with a high turnout. At the close of registration today, a total number of 488 670 had registered at our 23 151 voting stations for the forthcoming municipal elections,” said the IEC in a statement.

“The use of the new Voter Management Devices means the reported transactions are already processed into the voters roll with corresponding addresses. “Previously, there would have been a need to capture addresses and do a national population verification procedure,” said the commission. It said the disruptions that were experienced in 53 stations were resolved.