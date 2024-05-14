IEC says Zanu PF not accredited to observe elections in South Africa

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Tuesday clarified that it has not invited or accredited Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party as an official observer of the hotly-contested May 29 general elections. The remarks were made by chief executive officer of the electoral commission Sy Mamabolo on Tuesday, after the IEC received a letter from Vuyo Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

In Zungula’s letter, seen by IOL, the party leader expressed “grave concerns regarding recent reports indicating that Zanu PF, the ruling party of Zimbabwe, intends to participate as part of an observer mission for the upcoming elections in South Africa”. The ATM letter was also addressed to Parliament. ATM president Vuyo Zungula. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers “It is imperative that we safeguard the integrity of our electoral process and uphold the trust of the South African people in our democratic institutions. Allowing Zanu PF to participate in any capacity would undermine these fundamental principles,” part of Zungula’s letter read.

Last week, IOL quoted a report in The Herald in Zimbabwe, where Zanu PF stated that it had been invited by its ally, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) to be part of the electioneering team as the ANC enters the final stages of campaigns ahead of the elections. A supporter of the ruling Zanu PF shows off shoes with her party's colours. File Picture: Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters State media in Zimbabwe, quoting Zanu PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu said Zimbabwe’s ruling party, which has led the southern African nation since independence from British colonial rule in 1980, has been invited to join its “colleague”, the ANC on its campaign trail. The IEC on Tuesday clarified that it has nothing to do with Zanu PF’s “alleged presence in the country”, and the former liberation movement of Zimbabwe would not take part in the elections.