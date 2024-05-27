IEC spells out reasons why Jabulani Khumalo was allowed at results centre

Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) deputy chief electoral officer Mawethu Mosery has responded to questions around why expelled Umkhonto weSizwe Party founder, Jabulani Khumalo, was present at a results operation centre in Midrand, last week. Mosery was responding to concerns raised by the MK Party over Khumalo's admission to the ROC at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, after the MKP lodged a formal complaint seeking clarity on why they allowed Khumalo at the ROC.

Khumalo was spotted last week at the launch of the IEC's ROC. He reportedly claimed to have been representing MKP at the event. Mosery said the ROC was created primarily for the media and contesting political parties. “His presence at the ROC has nothing to do with the party because it is a public facility.

“The ROC welcomes ordinary citizens to visit with day passes and they have limited access within the area. His presence is in relation to that,” Mosery clarified. He said they will respond to the party formally as time goes by. Meanwhile, the MKP said it will consider all available legal options, including taking the matter to the courts.

“This step underscores our commitment to uphold the democratic processes and ensure that our electoral body maintains the highest standards of integrity and impartiality,” it said. However, after the IEC’s response, MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said that Khumalo was not a recognised member of MKP and therefore could not speak on their matters. [email protected]