IEC takes action over claims of false voter registration in eThekwini by-election

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal has moved quickly to investigate allegations of false voter registration in the eThekwini Municipality ward 110 by-election. The voting was underway on Wednesday in the ward that incorporates the Durban north areas of Glen Anil, Phoenix and Mount Moriah.

The allegations are that there were 135 voters who appeared under the same address in Mount Moriah which turned out to be one bedroom flat listed as 1 Moriah Drive. Further claims were that 79 registered voters gave their address as 2 Mount Moriah Drive which is also a one bedroom flat. Eighty nine voters were said to have been registered using the address of a cemetery near a informal settlement. In a short statement, IEC provincial spokesperson Thabani Ngwira said the electoral body was made aware of this discrepancy on Tuesday, however, it was after the formal objection process period was closed for the by-election. Ngwira said nevertheless, the electoral body’s eThekwini Metro office is verifying these figures.