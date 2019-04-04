Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Questionable leaders on the ANC’s list to Parliament and provincial legislatures continue to haunt the party just over a month before the May 8 elections. It has emerged that the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has written to the ANC on the objections it has received regarding some of its candidates.

According to the letter, which Independent Media has seen, objections have been raised about the inclusion of leaders facing allegations of wrongdoing at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The list comes after the ANC on Monday took a decision to take the list to its integrity commission for a review.

ANC heavyweights singled out included Deputy President David Mabuza and current ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Gwede Mantashe, Zweli Mkhize, Angie Motshekga and Bheki Cele, as well as Deputy Minister Sindi Chikunga.

Objections were also raised against former ministers, including Malusi Gigaba, David Mahlobo, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mosebenzi Zwane, Bongani Bongo and Faith Muthambi.

Others include Zizi Kodwa, Vincent Smith, Thoko Didiza, Cedric Frolick, Ruth Bhengu, Rosemary Capa and Beauty Dlulane.

The letter came at a time when the governing party is under pressure to remove some of the questionable leaders on its candidate lists.

On Monday, the national executive committee at its meeting decided to refer its lists to the integrity commission headed by George Mashamba.

It was the same day that the IEC general manager for electoral matters, Granville Abrahams, wrote to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

“We have received a number of submissions objecting to the lists of candidates submitted by the ANC on March 13 In the main, the submissions pertain to conduct carried out by the listed candidates which the objector(s) view as being unbecoming of persons who want to become or continue to be office-bearers in Parliament and the provincial legislatures,” Abrahams wrote.

The Electoral Act sets out three conditions under which individuals can be disqualified from standing for elections.

These include being unrehabilitated insolvents, being declared of unsound mind by a court, and being sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment without an option of a fine.

However, Abrahams said the objections consisted of various allegations against the candidates on a list forwarded to the ANC, which he described as not “exhaustive”.

According to Abrahams, at the centre of the allegations are the “ongoing revelations” made at the Zondo commission, various court cases and reports in the media. There are also “allegations of criminal acts carried out by some members accused of, inter alia, theft, fraud and rape”.

In the letter the names of about 30 candidates were listed.

Electoral officer Sy Mamabolo would not be drawn to comment on the letter sent to the ANC. “We won’t discuss the merits of the objections until we consider them and make a decision. That will happen on April 8, and we will then issue a press statement,” Mamabolo said.

ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

Political Bureau