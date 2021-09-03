IEC to hold urgent meeting to start preparing for elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will start preparing to hold elections by November 1 after the Constitutional Court ruled against its application to postpone the local government elections to next year. The IEC had gone to the apex court to seek a postponement until February.

But the electoral commission said it will hold an urgent meeting over the weekend to look at how to plan for the polls. “The implications of the Constitutional Court judgment means that the Commission is now required to ensure that it prepares for an election to be held by 1 November, 2021,” said the IEC in a statement. “The Commission will meet over the weekend to chart a way forward. In line with the orders of the Constitutional Court, the Commission will make announcements relating to the electoral programme on Monday. A meeting with the National Party Liaison Committee will also be convened on an urgent basis,” said the commission.

Political parties have also welcomed the decision of the Constitutional Court to refuse the application by the IEC for elections to be held next year. The IEC had sought a postponement after retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke had found that it would not be conducive to hold elections in October this year. Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma had proclaimed the election date.