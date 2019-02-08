Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has welcomed the elections date announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and urged eligible voters to register before elections proclamation. Ramaphosa announced May 8, 2019, as election date in his State of the Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday.

"The electoral commission reminds all eligible voters that the announcement of the date of the elections is not the same as proclamation of the elections," the IEC said in a statement.

"This means that eligible voters can still register to vote in the 8 May elections until the day of proclamation. Voter registration is available during office hours at local IEC offices."

Proclamation is a formal, legal process done through government's publication - the Government Gazzete, and triggers the start of the official election timetable and other associated processes.

"These electoral processes include the closing of the voters’ roll, the cut-off date for the submission of lists of candidates, certification of the voters roll, opening of special vote applications, etc. The election timetable will be discussed with political parties and published immediately following the proclamation of elections," the IEC said.

The election date is expected to be proclaimed towards end February 2019.

African News Agency/ANA



