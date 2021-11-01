IEC Western Cape says voting off to good start

Cape Town - The IEC in the Western Cape says voting in the province started well, with no major glitches reported. However, it warned that the rain could have an impact on the voting process.

Some of the structures used by the IEC were tents that could be affected by the rain. Electoral officer in the Western Cape, Michael Hendrickse, said more than 1 500 voting stations opened on time except for a few. However, voting was now under way, but the rain was threatening to have an impact on some of the work of the commission in the province.

Voters have braved the bad weather as they queued in some of the areas. Hendrickse said out of the more than 1 500 voting stations, 35 of them were temporary structures. Most of these tents were in the Cape metro. “All our stations are open and operational. There are some challenges that I need to indicate around temporary structures that we set up. In the province, we set up 35 temporary structures as voting stations, either because there were no permanent structures available or the permanent structures that were there were really booked out,” he said.