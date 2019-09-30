Johannesburg - The Independent Electoral Commission recently downplayed the damning findings by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu that the body had incurred up to R131 million in irregular expenditure in 2018-19.
Following the tabling of the annual report in Parliament, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said he was satisfied that the IEC had sound supply chain management practices.
However, Mamabolo noted that of the R131m in irregular expenditure picked up, R101m was because the bid adjudication committee had not been properly constituted.
“No financial misconduct occurred and services were duly received by the commission. National Treasury has condoned the amount in the current year,” he said.
In his report, Makwetu indicated that the material findings on the IEC’s compliance were linked to an awarded tender which did not comply with adjudication criteria stipulated in the original invitation for bidding, and was thus in contravention of Treasury regulations.