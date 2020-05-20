If there is no PPE, we will not return to work - teacher unions tell Motshekga

The teacher trade unions - SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), National Professional Teachers of SA (Naptosa), Professional Educators Union (PEU), the National Teachers Union (Natu) and the SA Teachers Union (SAOU) - released on a joint statement on Wednesday, saying that if PPE and if schools were not adequately cleansed by Monday, teachers would not return to work.

The teacher unions said they were unhappy with the level of detail from Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's announcement on Tuesday night, that schools would re-open from June, with Grade 7 and 12.

Teachers are expected back at work next Monday. The minister$ said operations were underway to ensure that classes were cleaned and PPEs were delivered to schools ahead of the arrival of teachers and learners.



She said schools that need water tanks would be provided with such in time. But unions have disputed the level of preparedness.



The teacher unions said their own survey, which had been conducted across 9365 schools, showed that most schools were not ready to open. The unions said PPEs had not been delivered and water had not been provided to schools in need.





A breakdown on the unions' readiness survey shows:

79% of responding schools said they had not received health and safety regulations.

60% of principals said they had not been contacted by circuit managers.

44% of \schools said they had no access to water, with the most affected provinces being KwaZulu Natal, North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

24% of schools that received water tanks do not know how they will be filled.

92% of schools said offices had yet to be cleaned, with the best progress being noted in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

95% of schools said classrooms had not been cleaned.

78% of schools said there was no soap or water to disinfect areas.

94% of schools said sanitizers had not been delivered.