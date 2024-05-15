If you sign and claim NHI Bill is good, then cancel your medical aid - Bosa’s Mmusi Maimane challenges Ramaphosa

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa, his family, and cabinet to cancel their medical aid cover contracts and start using public health care services before inking the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. “Before he signs the NHI bill, I challenge the President, his whole family, the cabinet, and all their family members to publicly cancel their medical aid and to use public healthcare with immediate effect. There must be no healthcare obtained overseas,” he said.

“The NHI as envisaged by the ANC is going to be devastating for this country. You will have profound skills flight out of this country and ultimately it will drain the fiscus. “This is a R500 billion investment that needs to go, with a government that is already heavily indebted, incapable of managing financial resources, and has ultimately caused the public healthcare sector to collapse due to poor leadership at multiple places,” he said. Maimane continued to stress that citizens will not get the best healthcare, stating that healthcare will end up being outsourced elsewhere.

Several organisations, health experts, and some citizens have condemned the decision to authorise the bill, saying this will only damage the country’s health system. ActionSA said it was disappointed that Ramaphosa had ignored the pleas to avoid signing the NHI bill into law, to avoid state capture 2.0. While the NHI is well-intentioned to address healthcare inequality in South Africa, however, in its current form, ActionSA said this was exposing the health system to corruption.

