‘If you’re not saying ‘Ndaa’, you’re not hired’: EFF in Limpopo accuses Ramathuba of language bias in healthcare hiring

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson in Limpopo, Lawrence Mapoulo has accused Speaker of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature Makoma Makhurupetje of corruption and nepotism, and accused Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba of favouring Venda-speaking people when hiring staff at public hospitals across the province. Mapoulo made those remarks on Wednesday, November 13, during a service delivery march outside Ramathuba’s office.

But the premier has hit back at what she called “tribalistic” utterances that needed to be challenged. The march was aimed at voicing concerns about severe water shortages under the Polokwane Municipality, high unemployment in the province, and high electricity prices. Addressing the marchers outside the premier's office, Mapoulo accused Makhurupetje of nepotism and alleged that she hired a sibling immediately after completing driving licence training to work in the legislature.

“The speaker (referring to Makhurupetje) hired her sibling. She took one of her siblings by hand immediately after completing licence training,” he alleged. Though Mapoulo did not reveal the name of the person who he claimed was hired by Makhurupetje, he went on to accuse her of corruption. “On top of that, you (referring to Makhurupetje) have hired drivers of the legislature. The speaker is corrupt to the core,” he said.

He also alleged that Makhurupetje favours Khelobedo-speaking people in the hiring process and claimed she excludes other qualified people due to language preferences. “If you are not speaking Khelodzwi, she won’t hire you,” he claimed. The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Lawrence Mapoulo (centre) accuses the Limpopo Legislature Speaker Makoma Makhurupetje (left) of nepotism, and claims Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba favours Venda-speakers when hiring health workers, which she has rubbished. Graphic: Simon Majadibodu / Independent Newspapers Mapoulo further claimed that Ramathuba is following in the footsteps of Makhurupetje, alleging that she’s hiring Venda-speaking people to work in public health clinics and hospitals.

“We have even seen that the premier (referring to Ramathuba) is doing the similar thing of this one (Makhurupetje), that if people don’t speak Khelodzwi, she won’t hire them. She has also hired people from Venda only,” he alleged. “Where are the Tsongas and Pedis?” Mapoulo asked. Mapoulo further alleged that public hospitals across the province are dominated by “Ndaa” - referring to Venda people, arguing that there are no Tsonga and Pedi-speaking healthcare workers.

“Ndaa” in Venda language is a greeting such as “hello or hi”, and is used by men. “If you go to the hospitals, it’s only ‘Ndaa’, there’s no “Thobela” and “Avuxeni”, he said.[0 Mapoulo threatened that if their demands were not fulfilled, they would organise another march, but this time collaborating with taxi drivers, to shut down the entire province.

Meanwhile, the acting spokesperson of the Limpopo Provincial Legislature, Andries Lekalakala told IOL News that they are aware of the allegations and they would release a media statement later on Thursday, responding to the allegations. “Yes, we are well aware, the Legislature will issue a statement later today,” Lekalakala said. In response to the allegations, Ramathuba’s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha refuted the claims, stating that Ramathuba does not have authority to appoint staff at the Department of Health.

Prior to assuming the premier position, Ramathuba served as the MEC for the Department of Health in the province, during the sixth administration. “The premier doesn't appoint staff at the Department of Health, she is the premier of the province and has bigger responsibilities of ensuring that government priorities are implemented,” Muavha said. Muavha said Ramathuba is a resident of Limpopo, registered as a voter in the Waterberg Region, which is predominantly Northern Sotho and Ndebele-speaking.

“The premier grew up among the Venḓa and Tsonga-speaking people of Limpopo,” he said. Muavha said there was no room for Ramathuba to harbour tribalism that Mapoulo suggested. “She fluently speaks all languages of Limpopo and has for years freely interacted with all cultural groups of Limpopo,” he added.