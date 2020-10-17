IFP aiming to grow support in local government elections, discounting coalitions

Johannesburg – The IFP in Gauteng is gunning to increase its support in next year’s crucial local government elections. But the IFP said on Saturday its preparations for the elections would not be based on getting into coalitions with other parties. Currently, the IFP is in coalition with the ANC in the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Mogale City. IFP provincial leader in Gauteng Bonginkosi Dhlamini said the party would seek to increase its support base. But it has not come to discuss possible coalitions with other parties. "Our stance as the IFP is that coalitions are negotiated after the elections because you will never know the strength of each party," said Dhlamini.

The party is holding a workshop to discuss its plans for the local government elections.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will on November 11 hold by-elections in 56 municipalities across the country.

The by-elections would be held simultaneously after the IEC was forced to postpone the elections between March and August this year after Covid-19 struck.

The IEC would also start preparing for next year's local government elections. Political parties have warned this will be the toughest municipal polls in more than 20 years.

The ANC lost its control of three key metros in 2016 with Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Thswane going to the DA and its coalition partners.

But last year the DA coalitions collapsed, leading to the ANC reclaiming the City of Johannesburg.

Dhlamini said the IFP will be a serious political player in the province during the polls.

He said at the moment it was difficult for political parties to get an outright majority in the key metros. But the IFP would not start discussing the coalitions.

"As the IFP, we will discuss the coalitions after the elections. The IFP is in Mogale City, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni and there is stability," he said.

He said in the last local government elections and last year's general elections they registered growth.

Political Bureau