JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Party on Friday urged the government take bold steps in eradicating illegal guns and save communities from those using them to commit heinous crimes. The call came after six people were shot dead as they sat in the lounge at their homestead in Mpumalanga township in eThekwini municipality.

“Government’s lacklustre attitude on illegal guns responsible for these mass killings and it needs to be condemned on a strongest possible term it deserves,” the IFP said.

“Our communities do not feel safe anymore due to these random killings carried out by these trigger-happy criminals who know that the law is weak and that they will get away with their actions.”

It also called for more creative ways for community members to provide information on criminal activities to the police whilst being assured of their safety and anonymity.