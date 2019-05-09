File picture: Pexels

Durban - An Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) branch member was killed outside his voting station on election day, the party has said. IFP national campaign committee chairperson Narend Singh said on Thursday evening that Mthokozisis Ntuli was shot and killed outside his voting station at Vikindlala School, Ward 1, Greytown, "between 11pm and midnight".

Police confirmed the incident, telling African News Agency (ANA) that a case of murder had been opened at the Ematimatolo police station.

"[A] 35-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed at Ematimatolo area in the early hours of this morning. Police investigations continue," said lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane

Singh said the IFP condemned the murder "in the strongest of terms". There was no place in South Africa for political intolerance, he added.

He said that while circumstances surrounding the murder were unknown, what was known was that Ntuli became involved in "an election related dispute inside the voting station which later spilled over outside the venue".

"It is alleged that ANC members were involved. The IEC has confirmed that this tragic and deeply saddening event occurred on election day," said Singh.

He said a member of the National Freedom Party (NFP) had also been hospitalised due to severe injuries. "The IFP wishes the NFP member a speedy recovery."

Singh called on the police to "leave no stone unturned" in its investigations. He also called on the provincial ANC to conduct an internal investigation and "assist the police and law enforcement authorities wherever possible".

"We reaffirm our abhorrence to any kind of political violence. It is incredibly unfortunate that a blot has been left on the KZN provincial election," said Singh.

African News Agency (ANA)