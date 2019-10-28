Johanndsburg - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Monday said they were calling on the Minister of Police Bheki Cele to ensure that whistleblowers are provided with protection.
This comes after the reports that Thabiso Zulu, a whistleblower in the alleged tender corruption linked to the murder of Sindiso Magaqa was shot in a apparent assassination attempt outside Pietermarizburg.
Party spokesperson Blessed Gwala said the party believes that not protecting whistleblowers would seriously inhibit future disclosures and cause serious harm to the role of oversight to ensure good governance.
"Whistleblowers are a vital component of oversight in addressing serious malfeasance both within government and through out the private sector.
"However, whistleblowers are those who reveal misconduct or unethical policies in the public interest, and their important role in keeping government honest is recognised in laws that provide protection from retaliation for their disclosures," said Gwala.