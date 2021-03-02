IFP calls on Zuma to drop defiance, NFP wants CR17 bank statements unsealed

Durban - Another political party has joined the Zondo-Zuma fray and told former president Jacob Zuma to drop his deliberate decision to defy testifying at the Zondo commission, which is investigating allegations of state capture under his nine-year rule. In a statement issued on Tuesday, a day after the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) national executive committee (NEC) met for its weekly meeting, it said Zuma’s decision, which was communicated to the public on February 1, was not a justified one. It further registered concerns regarding a press statement issued by the Jacob Zuma foundation on Monday. The foundation lynched commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, claiming he was bending the law just to punish the former president. “The IFP NEC notes that the contempt of court and failure to appear before the commission by former president Zuma is unlawful – and intentional. ’’We therefore reiterate our call on the former president to submit himself before the commission to avoid the setting of a precedent that the former president – or any other citizen – is above the rule of law,” the IFP’s NEC said.

It added that Zuma should lead by example and uphold the rule of law because his actions could possibly breed copyists.

“We call on former president Zuma to lead by example and submit his evidence before the commission, as this very commission of inquiry was set up by him on instruction of the public protector to address matters relating to state capture.

“As a leader, former president Zuma's actions have the potential to be emulated. It would certainly not serve his legacy for actions that are inconsistent with our constitution and democracy to be those he wants society to emulate.”

Meanwhile, as the debate and litigations around the CR17 bank statement rages on, the NFP (National Freedom Party) says it supports growing calls to have the infamous bank statements unsealed so that the public can know what they contain.

On Tuesday, the party’s secretary-general, Canaan Mdletshe, said it has become clear that money laundering was allegedly committed before and after the ANC's Nasrec conference and unsealing them would end speculation about some judges being bribed.

The allegations of some judges being on the payroll of the campaign funds for President Cyril Ramaphosa were made by Zuma on February 16 this year.

“It has become evident that money laundering, a very serious offence in South Africa, was at play before, during and after the conference, with allegations of certain members of the judiciary being suspicious for accepting bribes or for being on the payroll.

“Our firm belief is that unsealing these records would put an end to all the rumours, speculations and allegations that the ANC presidency – which is ultimately the country’s presidency – was stolen or bought at Nasrec.

’’Truth must be known. Someone must answer. If elections were indeed stolen, then a thief must be publicly paraded and necessary action be taken.”

Mdletshe stressed that Ramaphosa has a duty to come clean regarding this matter and the decision to seal the documents raises suspicions and points to an underhandedness of some sort.

“He is the President of the Republic and therefore needs to lead by example. If he received enough donations and financial support to win him an election and buy his way up to the top, he must face the consequences.

’’Currently, he has been mentioned not once but twice by a witness at the Zondo commission and this raises concerns.”

Political Bureau