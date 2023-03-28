IFP claims victory after snatching several EFF leaders in Zululand, including two former councillors

Durban - The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed that the decision of the EFF to dump it and work with the ANC in the province has backfired badly since it has sparked an exodus. The IFP’s chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, made this comment on Tuesday in Durban where his party was welcoming several leaders and members from other parties to their fold.

Prominent among those Ntuli’s party welcomed was Bongimpilo Nhlengethwa, the former regional secretary of the EFF in Zululand. Nhlengethwa was also a PR (proportional representative) councillor of the EFF in the Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality under the Zululand district municipality. During the exodus, he was joined by Zanele Nzuza who was also a PR councillor of the EFF in the same municipality.

Nhlengethwa’s departure opened floodgates as he left with at least five leaders of the EFF on his way to the IFP. BREAKING NEWS: The exodus of EFF leaders in Zululand continues unabated. Another EFF Councillor in the Zululand region has resigned. This morning Zanele Nzuza, a PR councillor at Abaqulusi (Vryheid) local municipality resigned from her seat and as a member of the EFF. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 28, 2023 Among those who have resigned from the EFF is Petros Radebe who built the party’s structures in Pongola. He was joined by Simphiwe Mathe and Bhekokwakhe Mntungwa, members of the regional command team (RCT), from the same town along the South Africa-eSwatini border.

Also leaving the EFF was Sabelo Dlamini from the RCT in Vryheid and Jabu Mbatha from Mahlabathini, Ulundi. According to letters seen by IOL, they all resigned immediately on the same day, March 26. On Monday the EFF released a statement where it said it fired Nhlengethwa for recruiting within their ranks for the IFP.

“We have it on record that Nhlengethwa was leading an operation sanctioned by the Mayor of Zululand District Municipality Thulasizwe Buthelezi who is known for his dual membership of the ANC and the IFP, in recruiting members of the EFF in Zululand to resign from organisational responsibilities and positions and take up government positions in efforts to weaken the EFF and fights its kingmaker political status,” the EFF alleged in a statement. NEWS: It has since emerged that former EFF's Zululand regional secretary, Bongimpilo Nhlengethwa, is not the only member that resigned to join the IFP. Nhlengethwa has opened floodgates as he is leaving with at least 5 leaders of the EFF on his way to the IFP. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 28, 2023 Nhlengethwa denied the allegations when IOL asked him about the matter, saying he was already on his way out of the EFF. Welcoming the members to the IFP’s fold, Ntuli said it bodes well for his party ahead of the 2024 provincial and national government elections.

“The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal is pleased to note exponential growth in its membership, particularly in the first months of 2023. NEWS: The EFF has suspended its Zululand regional secretary, Bongimpilo Nhlengethwa, with immediate effect. In the letter of suspension sent to him by provincial secretary, Nkululeko Ngubane, today, he is accused of closely associating himself with the opposition (read IFP). — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 27, 2023 “We are most excited, as this gives us a solid base to build upon in our determination to deliver the people of KwaZulu-Natal from the hands of the ANC in the 2024 general elections. “In recent weeks, we have been inundated with calls from all corners of the province, from people who want to join the IFP.

“These are not just ordinary South Africans, but also leaders and councillors from different political parties, including the ANC, EFF and other parties. UPDATE: The EFF says it has immediately expelled its Zululand regional secretary, Bongimpilo Nhlengethwa. It alleges that he was working with the IFP via Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi. IOL is possession of a recorded call where Nhlengethwa was recruiting other EFF leaders. pic.twitter.com/zszauc7Oh0 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 27, 2023 “We have noted that the political miscalculation of the EFF leadership, to betray its voters in this province by deciding to collaborate with the ANC in governance, is now yielding positive results for the IFP. “Last month, we called you here when we welcomed leaders and members from different political parties.

“Today, we once again gather here to welcome leaders and former councillors from the EFF who have decided to join the IFP,” he said. NEWS: Bongimpilo Nhlengethwa says the EFF is lying that it expelled him. He says it was him who first resigned as a councillor on Sunday and his letter is clearly dated as such. He says the EFF is not being honest about what he said to the leaders he is accused — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 27, 2023 Ntuli added that these members joined them because they view his party as the only credible alternative. “We will also be welcoming new members from the ANC. They have seen that the IFP is the only credible alternative party in South Africa.

"The IFP will welcome hundreds of other members from the EFF and ANC over the next two months, who could not join us here today. "The people of KwaZulu-Natal know that the ANC/EFF are caught up in a marriage of inconvenience," Ntuli said.