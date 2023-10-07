IFP co-opts Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s children and former secretary-general Musa Zondi into the national council

In a surprise move, the President of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Velenkosini Hlabisa has appointed two children of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to the national council of the party. The national council is the highest decision body for the party in between conferences and Hlabisa used the powers vested in him to bring them on board.

The two appointed children are Prince Ntuthuko Buthelezi and Princess Sibuyiselwe Buthelezi. By taking these positions, the Buthelezis are joining their sister, Princess Phumzile Buthelezi who is the chairperson of the IFP women’s brigade and also a member of the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg. Prince Ntuthuko, a businessman, is also a contender for the position of Zulu traditional prime minister which was left vacant on September 9, when his father Prince Mangosuthu died.

He is up against Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo, the son of Princess Nozipho Zulu. King Misuzulu said he would fill the position after the mourning period for Prince Mangosuthu. Prince Mangosuthu founded the IFP in 1975 and when he died he was holding the position of President-Emeritus. In making the appointment, Hlabisa said he has trust in the abilities, skills and experience of these members and he believes that they will greatly contribute to taking forward the vision of the party and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

“The IFP President, Hon. Velenkosini Hlabisa, MPL, has exercised his prerogative as per the IFP constitution in making the following appointments to the National Council: Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi; Reverend Musa Zondi; Princess Sbuyiselwe Buthelezi; and Mr Senzo Mfayela,” the IFP announced in a statement on Saturday. Mfayela is a member of the Mfayela family of Ndwedwe near Durban and they are known activists of the IFP. He is currently the CEO of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Foundation. The Mfayela family was prominent in IFP activities in the 80s and 90s.