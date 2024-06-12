IFP commits to GNU, seeks provincial power in KwaZulu-Natal

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it has agreed to form part of a Government of National Unity (GNU) at a national level. Speaking at a media briefing at the party's headquarters in Durban on Wednesday, party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said provincially, it is working towards forming a government in KwaZulu-Natal, having met with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA) and the National Freedom Party (NFP) in the province.

Hlabisa said this is work in progress. Responding to the UMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party's invite for coalition talks in KZN, Hlabisa confirmed that a meeting was scheduled for Monday at 5pm. “However, MK leaders failed to honour the meeting. Our team waited for two hours. Our National spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, stayed and waited another two hours and no one came,” Hlabisa said adding that the door is still open to talks with the MK Party.

Hlabisa said talks are under way with regards to a coalition government in Gauteng. “The IFP has confirmed it's willingness to join that government of provincial unity. In addition, as I have outlined before, the IFP will join a GNU that includes the ANC and DA,” he said. Hlabisa said in reality the only options are to become part of the government or part of the opposition.