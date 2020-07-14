IFP concerned about KZN's Department of Social Development’s underspending of R33m

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal has noted with concern on Monday that the provincial Department of Social Development has underspent its 2019/20 budget by R33.37 million. “This is totally unacceptable since the people of KZN are in desperate need of social services, yet we find that money that was budgeted for specific service delivery programmes has not been spent,” said IFP KZN spokesperson on social development Les Govender in a statement. “As a result of the underspending and poor planning, the department has not achieved close to 30 of its own performance targets in the past financial year.” While no official comment has been received from the Department of Social Development, Mhlabunzima Memela, the media liaison officer, told African News Agency (ANA) that “this underspending does not mean that the department has failed to provide services”. According to Memela, this figure of R33.37 million which has been raised by the IFP could be due to a backlog of administrative paperwork by employees who left before or during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“The fact that there are people that have resigned, there are people that have retired and there are people that have passed on. There are people who also got promotions and you find that those spaces are not being closed,” said Memela.

Memela also explained that the department started a programme in March through which it has tried to close those gaps.

“Unfortunately, sometimes administrations get political, rather than to get the proper information before they make a decision,” he added.

Memela pointed out that the department is trying to determine the source of the underspending in question.

However, Govender noted that the Department of Social Development has a “history” of underspending.

“We cannot overlook the fact that this department has a history of underspending on its budget and underperforming with regard to its annual targets. Programmes such as services to older persons, HIV/Aids, persons with disabilities, and childcare and protection have all not met their performance targets,” said Govender.

“There is evidence of increasing social ills and poverty in communities across KZN, and this calls for creative thinking on the part of those employed to deliver services for which there is funding.”

