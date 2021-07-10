IFP condemns violent protests amid Zuma incarceration

The IFP has condemned acts of violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal after supporters of former president Jacob Zuma blockaded the streets and burnt over 20 trucks between Friday night and Saturday morning. The party called on the police to act against those responsible for the violent protests.

The province has been ravaged by acts of violence with damages worth millions of rand since Zuma’s arrest on Thursday. The protest action started on Thursday, when those sympathetic to the jailed former president blockaded the N2 highway near KwaDukuza and several streets in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. By Friday night, the protesters stepped up their protest, targeting trucks on the N3 highway near Mooi River, setting alight more than 20 of them in the process. The highway remains closed and members of the public are urged to use the R103 as an alternative.

Police said 27 people have been arrested on various charges including public violence, theft, damage to property and intimidation. The IFP said decisive action was required by authorities in the province. “As the Official Opposition in KwaZulu-Natal, the IFP is extremely perturbed by the violence and chaos that rocked KwaZulu-Natal yesterday and overnight,” said the IFP in a statement.