IFP defends support for 2025 Fiscal Framework amid GNU division

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has rejected criticism from other parties regarding its support for the 2025 Fiscal Framework, highlighting the necessity for economic stability and accountability in South Africa. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa addressed the media Monday and began with a cautionary note about the "God complex" observed among some politicians.

Citing Tim Hanford, Hlabisa said, “I see the God complex around me in my fellow economists… people who, on the face of the incredibly complicated world, are nevertheless absolutely convinced they understand the way the world works.” This assertion reflects the IFP's critique of leaders who claim to have all the answers to South Africa's complex issues. Hlabisa clarified that the IFP's identity within the Government of National Unity (GNU) remains strong, saying, “We are not in the GNU to carry the African National Congress (ANC) or the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) bags. Nor are we there to conform to the views of one party or another.”

The IFP expressed its opposition to a proposed 2% increase in Value Added Tax (VAT), but said it supports a temporary 0.5% increase as part of a broader strategy to stabilise the economy. "Our support for the VAT increase is based on the firm belief that our country needs stability, certainty, and a government that puts the people first," Hlabisa stated. The party highlighted key allocations in the budget that aim to stimulate economic growth and create jobs, including:

R402 billion for transport and logistics to boost job creation in construction.

R219.2 billion for energy infrastructure to ensure a reliable energy supply.

R156.3 billion for water and sanitation, focusing on improving access for the poorest communities. The party emphasised the importance of fiscal discipline and corruption-free governance that will benefit the people. “Fiscal discipline and corruption-free administration are non-negotiable for the country’s economic recovery.” He warned that relying on increasing debt is unsustainable, with current debt servicing costs already at R425 billion. The IFP reaffirmed its commitment to being a "Party of the People," advocating for policies that protect the most vulnerable.

Hlabisa stated the importance of expanding social safety nets and welcomed increased social grants above inflation. “We needed to see an increased safety net for the poor,” highlighting the party's pro-poor stance. The IFP also called for stricter oversight mechanisms within the GNU to prevent corruption and ensure that VAT revenue is used effectively.

Hlabisa urged the government to improve tax collection and reduce unnecessary expenditures to enhance fiscal health. While acknowledging the complexity of the current economic landscape, the party said it remained dedicated to holding the government accountable and advocating for policies that promote social equity and economic growth. On Tuesday last week, during a finance committee meeting in Parliament, the ANC and the IFP—both members of the Government of National Unity (GNU)—voted for a fiscal framework report that featured a recommendation tabled by ActionSA’s Alan Beesley.

This left the GNU divided as the DA opposed the VAT increase and filed a court application in the Western Cape High Court to challenge the legality of the 2025/26 National Budget process. Meanwhile, the ANC National Working Committee is set to decide on Monday on the future of the GNU amid the DA’s opposition to the Budget. DA spokesman Willie Aucamp accused the ANC of a "serious infraction" and said the party had "crossed a line in the sand.”