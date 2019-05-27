The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) District Chairperson in the City of Johannesburg Phumlani Skosana has died, the party said on Monday. Photo: Supplied by the IFP

Johannesburg - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) District Chairperson in the City of Johannesburg Phumlani Skosana has died, the party said on Monday. Skosana died at the weekend after a long illness.

"We are still trying to come to terms with the devastating reality that this humble and dedicated comrade of our party has passed on.

"We held him in great regard and still expected him to go on and achieve greater things in his political career which was purely centred on being a loyal servant of the people of our nation," IFP Gauteng Provincial Secretary Alco Ngobese said.

Ngobese said the IFP extended its deepest condolences to friends, family and loved ones of Skosana.

"His life has ended, but his legacy of wisdom, integrity, and courage will go on forever. May his soul rest in eternal peace".

The memorial service of Skosana will be held on Tuesday at Bertha Solomon Recreation Centre, Jeppe, at 5pm.

The funeral will be held on Saturday in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal.

