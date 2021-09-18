IFP leader Hlabisa wants party to wrestle municipalities from ANC

Durban – IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa says that his party has targeted a combination of local and district municipalities from which it wants to wrestle power from the ANC at the November 1, 2021 Local Government Elections. Hlabisa kicked off his visit to voting districts in townships north of Durban, including Ntuzuma and KwaMashu, to monitor the voter registration process.

Hlabisa arrived at the Ndabomuhle Junior Primary School in Ntuzuma, ward 38, where so far only 29 registered voters had arrived to check their voting status out of a total of 103 registered voters in what is a small voting district. The IFP had ruled ward 38 between 1994 and 2011 and has set its sights on regaining governance of the ward from the ANC. Hlabisa is also expected to criss-cross areas such as the overcrowded KwaMashu Hostel, which is a well known IFP stronghold, Lindelani, Phoenix and Inanda in the north of Durban in what is the one and only voter registration weekend before the elections.

Hlabisa says that although these are the first elections in which the party will not be led by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, they had an added advantage of having Buthelezi still campaigning vigorously. He said that their call earlier this year for the postponement of the elections was based on the devastating impact of the Coronavirus on society, but added that they were ready to contest and win in specifically targeted wards, local municipalities and district municipalities. "We explained that we are ready for the elections should the Constitutional Court give a go ahead, and on the day when the court made the decision we got on the road running and we are on the road until November 1. We were prepared in the first by-elections in November 2020, the second in April and the third one in May 2021 where we participated and did very well to an extent that we were able take the ward of the ANC in Nkandla in November, we were able to take the ward of the ANC at Phongolo in May 2021.