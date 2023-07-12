IFP-led Endumeni municipality withdraws offer to hire CFO who left under a cloud in 2017

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) led Endumeni (Dundee) local municipality has backtracked on a decision to hire a chief financial officer (CFO) who left it “under a cloud” in 2017. The municipality withdrew the offer just when the CFO identified as Charity Mkhize was about to start her duties when the provincial department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (CoGTA) had no objections to her employment.

The objection to Mkhize’s re-employment was allegedly raised by the DA, a key coalition partner of the IFP in the council, saying if her appointment went ahead, it may withdraw the support that keeps Mayor Siyabonga Ndlovu and others in power. JUST IN: The IFP-led Endumeni (Dundee) local municipality has backtracked on a decision to hire a CFO who left it under a cloud and a mouth-watering golden handshake in 2017. The municipality withdrew the offer just when the CFO Charity Mkhize was about to start her duties. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) July 12, 2023 However, it was not clear what exactly the DA was not happy with regarding her re-employment by the municipality she left a few years back. According to council minutes seen by IOL, Mkhize applied in March this year and topped the nine candidates that were shortlisted. She secured the job by scoring 63 points.

“The council eventually resolved to rescind the offer to Mkhize and instructed municipal manager, Siyabonga Ntombela to communicate its decision,” a letter to Mkhize read. “Please note that on the 28th of June 2023, a special council meeting of Endumeni local municipality was convened to reconsider offer of appointment as the Chief Financial Officer. Mayor Siyabonga Ndlovu governs in an IFP-led coalition in Endumeni Municipality with the DA which demanded a former CFO not be re-employed due to untested allegations against her. Picture: Sihle Mavuso / IOL Politics “I regret to inform you that Council resolved to revoke your offer of appointment, as per council resolution (C01/28/06/23).

“I hope you find the above in order,” Ntombela wrote to Mkhize. It was not yet clear whether Mkhize has signed a rescission or not. IOL was informed by sources within the municipality that she had already started coming to work when she was told to pack her bags and go.

“She was told to leave as the offer to employ her has been terminated,” one source told IOL last week. Despite receiving and reading the IOL query about the matter, Mkhize did not respond. One of the questions to her was whether or not she would be challenging the rescission.

Ntombela confirmed that the council resolved to rescind the offer to Mkhize since there were allegations against her that were never tested. “It is true that the council of Endumeni Municipality took a decision in its meeting on Wednesday of the 28th June 2023 to revoke the appointment of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO),” Ntombela said. He also confirmed that the decision is based on the 2017 decision and the allegations against Mkhize.

“The settlement agreement resulted in withdrawing of all charges of misconduct levelled against her. “The council did not want to appoint the CFO in a permanent position with a dark cloud hanging over her head as allegations of misconduct at that time were not tested and due disciplinary proceedings were also withdrawn.” [email protected]