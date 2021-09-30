IFP manifesto gets full turn-out in KZN

Durban - With the IFP local government elections manifesto about to be launched on Thursday evening at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, the party opted for a more intimate affair to that of the usual concert-style launches which parties like the ANC and EFF did. The party will be unpacking its 10-point people-orientated plan for the elections in November, with IFP members of parliament Narend Singh and Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The party said that the event was strictly Covid-19-compliant and not a super-spreader event, making reference to the ANC and EFF’s launches this past week. IFP members came out in their numbers and cued up outside the Greyville racecourse in Durban ahead of the launch. IFP colours were strewn across the venue, as party officials eagerly awaited the arrival of the party’s president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in the Greyville Convention centre in Durban for the party's manifesto launch, MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa leads the crowd with a song. Video: Jehran Naidoo/IOL Politics

To cater to Covid-19 restrictions, the party opted for a hybrid manifesto launch. The convention centre inside, looked finely decorated with IFP colours despite the gloomy weather over the Durban skyline. Local South African music sensations Holly Rey, Thobekile Mkhwanazi and Natalie Rungan were expected to perform at the event, with an address by Buthelezi coming in the latter part of the evening.