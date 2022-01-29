IFP mourns death of KZN councillor gunned down outside Newcastle home

Durban - IFP National Council member and Speaker of the AmaJuba District Municipality, Reginald Bhekumndeni Ndima, was shot and killed by unknown assailants as he was arriving at his home in Newcastle last night. Councillor Ndima was elected Speaker of AmaJuba District Municipality after the 2021 local government elections.

IFP National spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said details at this stage are unclear. "The IFP, therefore, expects the SAPS and related law enforcement agencies to investigate this matter with urgency, including the activation of the 72-hour swift response for these matters," he said. The party described Ndima as a humble and responsible servant of the people, who diligently dedicated his life to public service.

Hlengwa said Ndima's untimely death was a loss for the people he served with integrity for 15 years as a councillor. "The IFP is deeply shocked by this news and extremely worried about the continued killing of public representatives, especially councillors, without justice ever being served. "The absence of successful investigations and prosecutions in the spate of killings of councillors in KwaZulu-Natal emboldens the criminal syndicates to continue on their killing spree with impunity," Hlengwa said.