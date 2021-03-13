IFP pauses political activities as a sign of respect after Zulu monarch’s death

Cape Town - The IFP has suspended all its political activities until after King Goodwill Zwelithini has been laid to rest as a sign of respect to the king.

In a statement on Friday, the IFP said it held a special meeting after the death of the king, which the party described as a monumental loss for the nation.

“As a sign of respect to his majesty the IFP will suspend, with immediate effect, all political activities that had been scheduled and this suspension will go on until the king has been laid to rest,” said the IFP.

“The NEC (national executive committee) further called on all South Africans to keep the royal family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time of bereavement,” it said.

“South Africa has lost a great patriot and a champion of the people who lead from the front. The passing of his majesty is a monumental loss for all of us. He was a steadfast advocate for ubuntu, culture, tradition and development,” said the IFP.