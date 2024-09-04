IFP prepares for leadership election amid internal and external pressures

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) gears up for its upcoming election conference, where party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa will face off against KwaZulu-Natal head Thami Ntuli for the top position. In an interview on Newzroom Afika, socio-political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi has expressed concerns about the timing of this leadership contest, suggesting it may be premature given the current state of the party.

Vilakazi noted that the party is still grappling with the aftermath of the passing of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, whose death left a significant void in the organisation. “The IFP is still dealing with the cloud and loss left by Buthelezi,” Vilakazi said. She also argued that the party has not addressed fully the issues emerging from this leadership vacuum, including succession and the direction of the party.

Buthelezi’s passing came with a directive not to contest Hlabisa for the presidency. According to Vilakazi, “When Mangosuthu passed away, he left a message with the party to say, ‘Don’t contest Hlabisa in the position of the presidency’.’’ This directive has led to internal contestations, with some suggesting that Buthelezi’s daughter might have been a potential candidate. However, these discussions have not yet settled the succession issue Vilakazi said.

The rise of Ntuli to a prominent position within the Government of National Unity (GNU) adds another layer of complexity she said. Vilakazi said that this unexpected elevation might introduce pressures related to leadership and succession. "The rise of Ntuli into premiership from the GNU has brought a different dynamic," Vilakazi noted.

She also added that Ntuli's ascent might’ve not been solely due to the IFP’s support but rather a result of broader national arrangements. Furthermore, Vilakazi said that the IFP youth organisation had internal disagreements about joining the GNU. "In my view, they were against joining the GNU because of these dynamics," she said.

This internal friction could affect the party’s cohesion and strategy as it prepares for upcoming elections she noted. Vilakazi argued that contesting Hlabisa at this time could further fragment the party, particularly as they gear up for the local government elections and the 2029 national elections. "If they are thinking of contesting Hlabisa, it could really fragment the party and render it more vulnerable than it is at the moment," she said.

Vilakazi also emphasised that Ntuli would need to mobilise support beyond KZN and honour traditional commitments, such as those made by Buthelezi. Vilakazi stressed that Ntuli, who has yet to fully establish his leadership credentials outside of KZN, faces a significant challenge. “Without the charisma of the late Buthelezi, Ntuli would have to work very hard to convince the voter base to vote for him,” Vilakazi said.

She says that Ntuli needs to build a strong support base and demonstrate his leadership capabilities in the current volatile political climate. Vilakazi suggests that the IFP needs to give Hlabisa more time to solidify his leadership and direction for the party. “They need to give Hlabisa more time to build his leadership and to build his direction for the party,” she said.