Johannesburg - The governing African National Congress (ANC) failed to snatch Nkandla's ward 7 from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in a by-election, despite roping in former president Jacob Zuma to help campaign for the party.

The IFP on Wednesday retained the ward it won in the 2016 local polls with an increased margin of 53.33 percent of votes cast. It had received 51.26 percent in 2016.

Zuma was reportedly warmly received by ward seven candidates as he canvassed for the ANC on Tuesday. He told voters to vote ANC to ensure proper development and service delivery in the area.

IFP candidate Nkosinathi Skhumbuzo Khumalo went head-to-head against the ANC's Bahle Sibiya during the by-election. The ward became vacant after the death of IFP councillor Mphumzeni Mthombeni.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the National Freedom Front (NFP) also contested.

In another by-election on the same day at Ethekwini's ward 10, Terence Peter Collins of the Democratic Alliance (DA) won the by-election and retained the party seat it won in the 2016 local polls.

African National Agency/ANA



