JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Thursday said they were supporting AfriForum on solving former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa's murder case.
AfriForum on Tuesday appointed advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit as Meyiwa’s family advocate in the investigation into his murder.
Meyiwa was shot dead five years ago in the house of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
IFP KZN spokesperson Blessed Gwala, said AfriForum's intervention was a clear indication that people of this country doubt the competence of the police and instead they put their hopes on civil right organisations.
He said this should be a wake-up call for the minister of Police, Bheki Cele.