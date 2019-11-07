IFP says AfriForum should be allowed to handle Senzo Meyiwa case









AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel briefs the media on the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation. He is accompanied by the late soccer star’s brother Sifiso Meyiwa and senior Advocate Elijah Mamabolo. The IFP on Thursday said they were supporting AfriForum on solving the murder case. File photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) on Thursday said they were supporting AfriForum on solving former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa's murder case. AfriForum on Tuesday appointed advocate Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit as Meyiwa’s family advocate in the investigation into his murder. Meyiwa was shot dead five years ago in the house of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. IFP KZN spokesperson Blessed Gwala, said AfriForum's intervention was a clear indication that people of this country doubt the competence of the police and instead they put their hopes on civil right organisations. He said this should be a wake-up call for the minister of Police, Bheki Cele.

"We demand that the NPA and SAPS allow the AfriForum to deal with this case because their team of investigators have failed to make a breakthrough. They must stop playing games with the whereabouts of the docket.

"If it was relatives of ANC top leaders who died the killers would have been found sooner," Gwala said.

"The IFP feel that the people of this country deserve answers from Cele (and) the national police commissioner, Khehla Sithole, about how long the nation must wait to know who killed Meyiwa.

"It is absurd for Cele to say he is satisfied with the investigation. Is the minister telling us that he is satisfied about the delay in arresting the killers? This is totally outrageous."

"The minister should save his ‘satisfaction’ for when someone has been arrested, convicted and sentenced and the public finally knows what exactly happened.

"It is indeed sad that the Meyiwa family keeps reliving the painful death of their son while the minister and his law enforcement agencies continue to ridicule their pain."

Gwala said the SAPS and the NPA should be ashamed that AfriForum has taken it upon itself to assist the Meyiwa family to investigate the case, as both of them had failed to make a breakthrough in arresting the killers.

"We will not rest as a nation until the police apprehend the killers," Gwala said.

African News Agency (ANA)