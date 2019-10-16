Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) joined the chorus of criticism aimed at Eskom and the government on Wednesday following the implementing of load shedding earlier in the day.
The party said it was "gravely concerned" at Eskom's decision to resume stage 2 load shedding due to a shortage of capacity, as the rolling blackouts would negatively affect efforts at economic recovery and Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises (SMMEs).
The power utility said there was a chance the blackouts could last the entire week.
"Electricity is a prerequisite for proper functioning of nearly all sub-sectors of the economy. We are of the view that this development will lead to further economic deterioration, and it is sad that this is happening at a time when we should be making all efforts to find ways and means to resuscitate the ailing economy.
"The biggest casualties when this happens will be SMMEs, whose businesses are highly dependent on a steady supply of electricity. This is because they do not have capacity to easily use other sources of energy, such as generators, as big businesses do," said IFP KZN spokesperson on economic development, Otto Kunene.