Durban - With local government elections set down for 2021, the IFP has already started its campaign with the aim of snatching more municipalities from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.
Provincial IFP chairperson Thami Ntuli said the party had identified the South African Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo) as the most suitable vehicle to galvanise young people to vote for the party.
“Every weekend, I am campaigning. On Sunday, I was in Mooi-Mpofana, and this weekend I will be in eThekwini and Umvoti. Other leaders will also be in other areas,” said Ntuli.
Sadesmo, the IFP’s student wing, operates at tertiary institutions, but the IFP has indicated that it wants it to also lobby pupils at high schools.
Ntuli said that although young people constituted more than 50% of the IFP’s membership, the party believed that high school pupils had not been mobilised enough.