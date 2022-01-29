IFP shocked at killing of Amajuba District Municipality Speaker

Durban - The IFP has been left shocked after its councillor, who was a Speaker in Amajuba District Municipality in Newcastle, was shot dead. The IFP and the municipality said on Saturday that the murder of Reginald Ndima, 58, came at a time he had started his term as speaker at the end of November.

Ndima’s killing comes exactly a week after ANC councillor Minehle Mkhize was also killed in Durban. Ndima was shot dead in the early hours of on Saturday morning at his residence in Newcastle. Municipal spokesperson Sbonelo Cebekhulu confirmed Ndima’s death. He said the details of Ndima’s death are “very sketchy”.

“It is alleged that he was gunned down in the early hours of this morning at his residence in Newcastle. Details at this stage are very sketchy. The mayor and the entire leadership of the Amajuba District Municipality are in consultation with the family to gather all the necessary details,” Cebekhulu said. District Mayor Vuselwa Bam conveyed her condolences to Ndima’s family after word of his death. “My deepest sympathies go to the family of the deceased, people of Amajuba District, the Amajuba District Municipality and all those who were close to Ndima. May God give you the comfort and peace that you seek and may the soul of your loved one rest in peace,” Bam said.

The IFP said it was concerned about the continued killing of public representatives. National spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa called for immediate police intervention. “The IFP is deeply shocked by this news and extremely worried about the continued killing of public representatives, especially councillors, without justice ever being served. “The absence of successful investigations and prosecutions in the spate of killings of councillors in KwaZulu-Natal emboldens criminal syndicates to continue on their killing spree with impunity,” Hlengwa said.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele told IOL that he was confident in the task team assigned to investigate political killings. Cele said the team's track record was testament to this. “The Ministry has full confidence in this team and it’s capabilities, its recent record shows it’s more than up to the task of containing politically related crimes. At last count, the team obtained a 66% detection rate and 47% court rate and an 83% conviction rate,” Cele said. [email protected]