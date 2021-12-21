IFP, Sihle Zikalala trade heated words over Zulu royal family cars

DURBAN - The ANC and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal are at each other's throats once again, this time, over a so-called publicity stunt by Premier Sihle Zikalala, who handed over six Toyota SUVs to the Zulu Royal family. Last week, Zikalala’s office said the vehicles were meant for the Queen Mother and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s queens during a handover in Ulundi, northern KZN.

On Saturday, the IFP’s Blessed Gwala said Zikalala was trying to win over the trust of the people “through frivolous actions related to the Zulu Royal Household”. Gwala said Zikalala knew the handover was long overdue. Six SUV’s were delivered today by the KZN Provincial Government to support the Queen Mother and the Queens of the late His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. #KZNGovSupportsZuluRoyalHouse pic.twitter.com/6akmymR5rC — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) December 17, 2021 But Zikalala responded on Tuesday, saying that the IFP’s remarks reeked of malice and that the party was trying to seek political relevance. “For the IFP to crawl out of the woodwork and allege that KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace has been “ignored” reeks of malice on the matter of the vehicles is disingenuous intent and political opportunism of the worst kind.

“In fact, it is the latest in a series of deplorable actions where the party has sought to use the Royal Household as a ploy to sow division and as a ticket to seek political relevance,” Zikalala said in a statement. Zikalala said he could provide evidence and invoices supporting the fact that the vehicles were bought in June 2021, after the death of the late King Zwelithini. Gwala said the IFP has continuously warned the people of KZN not to fall prey to the ANC’s self-glorification-seeking theatrical gimmicks, intended to divide the Zulu Royal Household.

“Premier Sihle Zikalala is trying very hard to have his bread buttered on both sides, using the handover of five (six) SUV vehicles to King Zwelithini’s kaBhekuzulu Queens as a publicity stunt. As the IFP, we applaud the vehicle handover but must question the timing,” Gwala said. In October, with two weeks left before citizens took to the polls for the 2021 local government elections, IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa handed over a house to a family in Colenso, western KZN. The IFP said the Khoza family lived in a tin shack for years, and the party decided to build them a house after they heard of the family's plight.