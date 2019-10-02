Durban - The South African Council of Educators (SACE) had failed victims of sexual abuse and those groomed within the country's education system, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said on Wednesday.
The party further said that "urgent and immediate action" was needed to strengthen screening and vetting processes used by SACE.
"According to the 2018/19 Annual Report tabled by SACE, the province of KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of misdemeanours conducted by teachers against pupils. This is simply unacceptable, and the rise in sexual misconduct cases being reported requires urgent intervention," said IFP KZN spokesperson on education, Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa.
She said that 128 cases of overall misconduct were reported in KZN, of which 21 were of a sexual nature.
Thirty-six cases were related to verbal abuse, harassment and defamation.