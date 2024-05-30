IFP still confident in KZN victory despite currently being third place in province

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) which has been one of the biggest parties in KwaZulu-Natal for decades was at 7.30pm on Thursday night, in third in the province as the counting of votes continues, behind the African National Congress (ANC). By 7.30pm, a little over 19% of votes had been counted in KZN. The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK) had 43.7%, ANC had 21.4% and the IFP was at 19%.

However, IFP’s Tobias Gumede was confident that the political party win still win the region. “It is too early to make conclusions about the results. As time goes by, we will see more results coming in. When they do, there will be a fluctuation of those results. “They are not permanent. We are not scared about the MK Party leading right now,” Gumede said.

He went on to say that there is little difference between the three parties. “We are confident as the IFP that we will make a mark and are going to win the province.” Build One South Africa (Bosa) representative Pam Cunningham said as a new party, she is impressed and it shows steady growth. “I am a bit disappointed at South Africans for the high turnout right now for the leading party because we all know that we definitely need change.