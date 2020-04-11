IFP to contribute R500k to Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party will contribute R500 000 to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund over three months, the party said on Saturday.

The threat of the Covid-19 pandemic had necessitated drastic measures in the form of the national lockdown to slow down the rate of transmissions and to "flatten the curve", IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said in a statement.

The lockdown, while a being a necessary intervention in a time of crisis, had adversely affected South Africa’s already struggling economy. The road to recovery would most definitely be a difficult one which would require patriotic cooperation, collaborative action, and policy certainty, he said.

Accordingly, the IFP national executive committee (NEC), in a teleconference meeting on Friday, unanimously agreed that the IFP would make a contribution of R500,000 to the Solidarity Fund over a three-month period.

"This contribution will be sourced from IFP public representatives through the office of the IFP treasurer general," Hlabisa said.