The IFP bid to wrestle the control of KZN from its long-time political rivals, the ANC, would see it staging a counter final campaign rally on Sunday. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) bid to wrestle the control of KwaZulu-Natal from its long time political rivals, the African National Congress (ANC), would see it staging a counter final campaign rally on Sunday. The rally dubbed “Sizonqonba” (We will triumph) to be held at Ulundi regional stadium would be countering the ANC’s provincial “Siyanqoba” (We will win) rally which would be held in Pietermaritzburg on the same day and addressed by ANC KZN provincial chair, Sihle Zikalala.

The IFP’s rally would be addressed by its longtime leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who will deliver the party’s final message to get out the vote and officially close the party’s election campaign efforts ahead of May 8. The same rally would be used by the party’s premiership candidate in KZN, Velenkosini Hlabisa, to hit the final nail as he guns to govern the province on a promise to lead a corruption free government.

The party’s national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, said they are expecting the party’s hopeful from all over the province, to grace the last rally but said it was not possible to give an exact number.

“We are expecting everyone who is available to come to the rally,” Hlengwa said.

Campaigning guns will fall silent on Sunday midnight as the electoral act stipulates that campaigning should stop a day before voting. The general elections will then kicks off on Monday with special votes for the disabled, the sick and the pregnant.

On Tuesday special voting would be extended to voters who will be away from their voting district on voting day while Wednesday would be the big day.

Political Bureau