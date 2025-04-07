Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has pleaded with the Democratic Alliance (DA) not to dismantle KwaZulu-Natal Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) if it was removed from the Government of National Unity (GNU) Addressing the media after its two-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting in the weekend, party president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the concern was raised by the NEC members after the ANC and the DA relationship fall-out withing the GNU.

Hlabisa said the conclusion that the DA would not pull out from the GPU was informed by its previous decision in the Gauteng Metros where it did not pull out from the GNU after it was removed from all Gauteng Metros. “We are confident that if it comes to a push that the DA leaves the GNU it would not affect the stable government of KwaZulu-Natal. "It would be unreasonable for anybody to want to see the national instability cascading to the province. It never happened when the DA was removed in Tshwane, City of Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, the party did not pull out from the GNU so we do not think if it leaves the GNU it will want to cause disruptions in the province,” Hlabisa said.

He added that even when the DA was not included in the Gauteng Provincial Government of Unity, it did not pull out from the GNU. Furthermore, Hlabisa said his party was very much committed to the GNU and had no intention to leave, saying it would rather strengthen it by ensuring that all promises made on the budget were fulfilled , saying his party will monitor everything in the departments to ensure that the budget allocations are indeed being channeled to services that were announced by the Finance Minister. Outlining his party's decisions to vote for the passing of the budget last week, Hlabisa said his party was happy that the budget will ensure the employment of unemployed teachers, nurses and doctors which were highlighted in the party’s elections campaign.