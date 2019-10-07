uMvoti mayor Thamsanqa Ngubane. File photo: Sibonelo Ngcobo.

Johannesburg - The Inkatha Freedom Party on Monday demanded that the mayor of uMvoti Thamsanqa Ngubane be fired over more than R11.86 million it said the municipality had spent on providing security for him since 2016. In a statement, the party said the mayor must publicly disclose who had authorised the spending, who had conducted the assessment of his security and which security company had been awarded a tender to provide the protection services.

"Due processes were not followed therefore to spend R11.86 million on one person is tantamount to corruption," the IFP said.

"The ANC (African National Congress) must do the right thing and fire the compromised Umvoti mayor."

It urged the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to institute its own investigation into the matter.