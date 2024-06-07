IFP welcomes Government of National Unity proposal, embraces collaboration with ANC, DA, and NFP

By Hope Ntanzi According to Mkhuleko Hlengwa, the national spokesperson for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the IFP has been in communication over the last few days with the African National Congress (ANC), Democratic Alliance (DA), and National Freedom Party (NFP) to discuss the country's future following the national and provincial elections.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Thursday that the ANC was seeking to form a Government of National Unity (GNU) with a broad group of parties, including the EFF, IFP, DA, NFP, and PA. Hlengwa stated that the will of the people has been clearly expressed, that coalitions are the new order, and the IFP accepts this new political reality. In a statement released on Friday, Hlengwa said they had a meeting with the ANC on Sunday where three scenarios were presented: Grand Coalition, Government of National Unity, and Minority Government.

Hlengwa stated, the IFP is not opposed to a GNU. The party will deliberate and decide after all information regarding the proposed government is presented. "It is abundantly clear that difficult choices and political considerations of material for the country are upon us," said Hlengwa in the statement. According to Hlengwa, the ANC and other parties were informed on Thursday that a GNU was their preferred option.

The IFP Coalition task team will now engage with the ANC and other parties in further detail and report back to the IFP NEC on June 10. Hlengwa noted that the IFP remains committed to giving this matter of national importance its priority attention and putting South Africa first. "Our discussions continue to be guided by our policies and 13-point manifesto plan, the Constitution, and the rule of law," he said.