IFP welcomes new king of the Zulu Prince Misuzulu

Durban – The IFP has welcomed the announcement of Prince Misuzulu as new Zulu king following dramatic events in Nongoma.

This comes after the SACP called for calm after chaos broke out during the announcement of Prince Misuzulu as the new king.

This was during the reading of the will by lawyer advocate Griffiths Madoda Madonsela.

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa backed the announcement of Prince Misuzulu as the new king.

“In the midst of a painful time of loss for the Zulu nation, hope has risen with the naming of an heir to the throne.

“The IFP welcomes the announcement of His Royal Highness Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini as the heir apparent to the throne of his father, His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

“The wisdom of the late regent, Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, was evident again through her last will and testament which was read last night,” said Hlabisa.

In Case You Missed It: This is how Durban based Advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC announced that according to a will left by late Zulu Queen Regent, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, #PrinceMisuzulu should become the next King of the Zulu nation. Prince Thokozani objected. @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/TcuCTyD41D — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) May 7, 2021

“The IFP looks forward now to the coronation of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, knowing that his reign will continue an uninterrupted lineage of leadership that has seen the Zulu nation thrive for more than 200 years, since its founding by King Shaka kaSenzangakhona,” he said.

The SACP in Moses Mabhida called for calm after chaos broke out after the announcement of Prince Misuzulu was made.

It said the working class would suffer if the tensions escalated.

It called for calm and that peace must prevail.

“The South African Communist Party in Moses Mabhida Province (KwaZulu-Natal) expresses its deepest concern on what has been reported in the media to have happened during the reading of the will announcing Misuzulu as the next king of the Zulu people.

“We are appealing for calm on the new developments and urge everyone to put peace at the helm of any settlement on this matter,” said the SACP.

[email protected]

Political Bureau