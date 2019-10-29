Durban - The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has started campaigning for the 2021 local government elections by introducing its South African Democratic Students Movement (Sadesmo), which is currently only limited to tertiary institutions, to high schools.
The party’s provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said the party had during its provincial council’s ordinary meeting held in Melmoth, Zululand, resolved to not tolerate laziness among its councillors as it wanted to achieve a clean audit in all municipalities before the elections.
Talking to Independent Media on Monday, Ntuli said Sadesmo had been identified as the vehicle to galvanise young people to vote for the party, which during the general elections this year unseated the DA as the province’s official opposition. He said the IFP Youth Brigade had been mandated to assist in launching Sadesmo at all high schools.
“Since youth is the future, it is important for the IFP to educate youth about IFP and South African politics so that they make informed choices about the IFP.
“That is why we took a resolution to introduce Sadesmo even in high schools,” said Ntuli.